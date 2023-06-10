Horse Racing

National Treasure Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Preakness Winner Looking To Follow Up

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
national treasure2
national treasure2

The National Treasure Preakness Stakes odds @ 5/1 sees the recent Preakness Stakes winner as fourth favorite with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be looking to become the 32nd horse to win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

National Treasure Belmont Stakes Odds @ 5/1

Reincarnate silksNational Treasure was saw his status rise last time out when winning the Preakness Stakes for his trainer Bob Baffert (watch below) and will be hoping to add to that Triple Crown success with a win in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

This Quality Road 3 year-old showed plenty of guts to hold off Blazing Sevens that last day at Pimlico, which saw his total career earnings shoot past the $1m mark.

Baffert will be looking for this third Belmont Stakes win having won the ‘Run for the Carnations’ in 2018 with this Triple Crown heroes Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015).

National Treasure was also a fair third to likely Belmont Stakes favorite Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season and before his Preakness win a close-up fourth in the Sant Anita Derby on April 8.

If successful in the Belmont Stakes, National Treasure will become the 19th horse to win only the Preakness and Belmont, plus the 32nd runner in total to land both races.

John Velazquez rides and he’ll be looking to add to his two wins in the Belmont which came on Rags To Riches in 2007 and Ruler On Ice in 2011.

National Treasure Career Stats

  • Post Position: 4
  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,335,000
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Last Race: 1st Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)
  • Belmont Stakes Odds: 5/1

Bet on National Treasure for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 5/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race

WATCH: National Treasure Winning The Preakness Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content

 

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
angel of empire
Horse Racing

LATEST Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Third a Leading Fancy

Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
Kentucky Derby Trifecta Picks
Horse Racing
Forte Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Todd Pletcher Star The New York Favorite
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h

The Forte Belmont Stakes odds @ 5/2 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old as the favorite for the 155th running of Saturday’s ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ race with…

tapit shoes
Horse Racing
Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Can Cox Runner Improve For Longer Trip?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 9 2023

The Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes odds @ 20/1 sees the Brad H.Cox-trained 3 year-old as one of the outsiders in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites….

Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries: How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 7 2023
Forte New
Horse Racing
Forte On Course For Belmont Stakes Return After Recent Half-Mile Workout
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 8 2023
Kentucky Derby how to bet
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Kentucky Derby in Washington DC | DC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 7 2023
jeff siegel
Horse Racing
Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions: Derma Sotogake to Win
Author image David Evans  •  May 6 2023
Arrow to top