The National Treasure Preakness Stakes odds @ 5/1 sees the recent Preakness Stakes winner as fourth favorite with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be looking to become the 32nd horse to win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.



National Treasure Belmont Stakes Odds @ 5/1



National Treasure was saw his status rise last time out when winning the Preakness Stakes for his trainer Bob Baffert (watch below) and will be hoping to add to that Triple Crown success with a win in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

This Quality Road 3 year-old showed plenty of guts to hold off Blazing Sevens that last day at Pimlico, which saw his total career earnings shoot past the $1m mark.

Baffert will be looking for this third Belmont Stakes win having won the ‘Run for the Carnations’ in 2018 with this Triple Crown heroes Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015).

National Treasure was also a fair third to likely Belmont Stakes favorite Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season and before his Preakness win a close-up fourth in the Sant Anita Derby on April 8.

If successful in the Belmont Stakes, National Treasure will become the 19th horse to win only the Preakness and Belmont, plus the 32nd runner in total to land both races.

John Velazquez rides and he’ll be looking to add to his two wins in the Belmont which came on Rags To Riches in 2007 and Ruler On Ice in 2011.

National Treasure Career Stats

Post Position: 4

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $1,335,000

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Last Race: 1st Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 5/1

Bet on National Treasure for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 5/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: National Treasure Winning The Preakness Stakes



