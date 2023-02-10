Country singer Chris Stapleton has been tasked with performing the Super Bowl LVII National Anthem, but before he belts out ‘The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona – Stapleton uncovered his bizarre Super Bowl pick when asked what team he wanted to win.

Chris Stapleton Isn’t Going for The Chiefs OR The Eagles In Super Bowl 57

The popular country performer Chris Stapleton will blast out the Super Bowl national anthem on Sunday, so it’s no shock the 8-time Grammy winner is going the rounds on the publicity circuit pre-match – and one of the obvious questions being fired at Stapleton is……which side is he doing for in Sunday’s Super Bowl?

Okay, Stapleton doesn’t support with the Chiefs or the Eagles, but being involved in the event on the scale he will be, then you feel he might be swaying towards one of the sides – wrong!

When asked on Thursday in an interview to choose a side – Chris Stapleton said “Rihanna“!

Rihanna is, of course, one of the headline performers at the Super Bowl this year and when asked, along with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface, who are also strutting their stuff at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday, to pick a side – Babyface replied “Rihanna”, to which Stapleton claimed he “took his answer” as was just about to say the ‘Umbrella’ singer too!

On getting the National Anthem call-up, Chris Stapleton added “It’s just one of those calls you think you’re not gonna get, and you get the call and you’re like, ‘OK, let’s do this!’” Stapleton said of the moment he got the call to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Later, he admitted that “I thought I wouldn’t get asked,” to o sing at the Super Bowl. “The National Anthem’s not an easy song for singers, and it’s one that, you know, it can go horribly wrong… hopefully it won’t happen for me. Knock on wood. But yeah, if you’re gonna do it, this is the place to do it.”

Is It Because Stapleton Comes From Kentucky and There Is No NFL Team There?

Chris Stapleton comes from Lexington, Kentucky, the home of the Kentucky Derby, so maybe this is why the country singer wasn’t prepared to side with either the Chiefs or the Eagles ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

As you may or may not know – Kentucky is also one of the few states that DOESN’T have an NFL team – meaning it was likely easier for Stapleton to pick up a guitar than an NFL helmet – could this be the reason for the national anthem singer sitting on the Super Bowl fence?

There are 28 US states that don’t have an NFL team, including Idaho, Hawaii (of course), New Jersey, Delaware, Nevada and Alaska (of course, again!)

