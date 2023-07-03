After eating just 63 hot dogs and buns in 2022, Joey Chestnut could be gearing up for a record-breaking performance at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Will Joey Chestnut break his own world record for the most hot dogs and buns eaten in 2023?

Joey Chestnut will enter the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as the unquestioned betting favorite. With -2500 odds to win, Chestnut’s victory has become something of a foregone conclusion, forcing the top sportsbooks to offer odds without him in the competition.

The competition has become a spectacle in recent years, thanks in part to Chestnut’s quest to raise the bar. Since setting the world record with 66 hot dogs in 2007, Chestnut has broken the record seven more times with the latest coming in 2021 when he ate a whopping 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The top online sportsbooks are predicting that Joey Chestnut will not be able to eclipse his record-breaking performance from 2021. With +225 odds to break the world record for the most hot dogs and buns ever eaten, the oddsmakers are giving Chestnut a 30.77 percent chance of eating more than 76 hot dogs.

How Many Hot Dogs Did Joey Chestnut Eat In 2022?

Chestnut may have shown some signs of slowing down in 2022.

While he didn’t face much competition, Chestnut watched his hot dog total drop by 17 percent last year, as he ate just 63 hot dogs and buns compared to a world record 76 in 2021.

Considering the number of hot dogs that Chestnut has eaten in the competition, it’s entirely possible that he was taking a break in an effort to gear up for another record-breaking performance.

How Many Hot Dogs Has Joey Chesnut Eaten At Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest?

Heading into the 2023 contest, Chestnut has already eaten over 1,000 hot dogs and buns at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Despite not participating in every event since his first appearance in 2005, Chestnut has eaten a staggering 1,152 hot dogs, 682.5 more than the next-highest eater.

That means he’s eaten 648 feet worth of hot dogs and devoured nearly 335,000 calories in hot dogs at the contest alone.

Joey Chestnut’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will represent Joey Chestnut’s 19th appearance in the competition.

Chestnut debuted in 2005, finishing in third place behind Takeri Kobayashi and Sonya Thomas with 32 hot dogs and buns. He increased his total to 52 hot dogs and buns to give Kobayashi a run for his money the following year before breaking the world record for the first time with 66 hot dogs and buns eaten in 2007 to claim his first Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition.

In total, Chestnut has broken the world record eight times, doing so five times in the last seven contests. The last time he did so came in 2021 when he ate 76 hot dogs and buns, breaking his record of 75 from the year before.

All in all, Chestnut holds the top-10 totals ever in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Check out Chestnut’s performances by year, including his total hot dogs eaten and finish at the contest.

Year Hot Dogs Place 2022 63 1st 2021 76* 1st 2020 75* 1st 2019 71 1st 2018 74* 1st 2017 72* 1st 2016 70* 1st 2015 60 2nd 2014 61 1st 2013 69* 1st 2012 68 1st 2011 62 1st 2010 54 1st 2009 68* 1st 2008 59 1st 2007 66* 1st 2006 52 2nd 2005 32 3rd

*denotes new World Record

