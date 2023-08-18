Soccer

Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi In Action For Free

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Lionel Messi could secure his first piece of silverware since making the switch to the States on Saturday evening, as his Inter Miami side take on Nashville at Geodis Park in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. Ahead of the action, we’ve put together a guide on how you can follow a Nashville vs Inter Miami live stream for free.

Nashville vs Inter Miami Preview

Lionel Messi has already had a profound impact on Inter Miami, and has been nothing short of sensational for the club since his arrival in Florida. The Argentine has already tallied nine goals in just six appearances for David Beckham’s club, and has been instrumental in their run to this year’s Leagues Cup final.

Miami’s run to the final includes victories over Cruz Azul, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Charlotte and an impressive 4-1 drubbing of Philadelphia last time out in the semi-final, where Messi grabbed the second of four.

As for their opponents, Nashville were actually defeated by Toluca in the tournament’s group stage, however they have since gone unbeaten – beating the likes of Cincinnati, Club America, Minnesota and Monterrey, notably dispatching of the latter 2-0 in the semi-final.

Miami and Nashville last met in the US Open Cup Round of 16 back in May, where The Herons narrowly defeated the Tennessee side 2-1 to advance to the competition’s quarter-finals.

Nashville vs Inter Miami Predicted Line-Ups

Nashville Predicted Line-Up

Panicco; Moore, MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Lovitz; McCarty, Muyl, Godoy; Shaffelburg, Mukhtar, Bunbury

Inter Miami Predicted Line-Up

Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor

