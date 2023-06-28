Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the betting odds heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago, priced at +600.
Chase Elliott heads the NASCAR Grant Park 220 betting odds
Despite sitting 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Chase Elliott is the outright favorite to take victory at this weekend’s Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago.
Elliott’s career highlights include a Cup Series Championship in 2020, Cup Series Regular Series Champion in 2022 and an Xfinity Series Championship in 2014.
Driving the number nine Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase has followed in the footsteps of his father Bill who has a seat in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
He was named the Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series from 2018-2021, an honor his father won 16 times.
We can confirm @chaseelliott nearly was that late caution Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/C78EgNP0dT
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
NASCAR Grant Park 220 Betting Odds
See the latest NASCAR odds for this weekend’s action that you can get by joining up with MyBookie.
- Chase Elliott @ +600
- Tyler Reddick @ +690
- Martin Truex Jr @ +720
- Kyle Larson @ +770
- A J Allmendinger @ +1025
- Kyle Busch @ +1125
- Ross Chastain @ +1200
- William Byron @ +1450
- Chris Buescher @ +2200
- Christopher Bell @ +2300
- Michael McDowell @ +2600
- Daniel Suarez @ +2600
- Denny Hamlin @ +2700
- Austin Cindric @ +2900
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
For the first time in history, the Grant Park 220 takes over downtown Chicago as the rest of the field attempts to chip away at Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series lead.
Four drivers are within touching distance in the betting market, which is almost unprecedented for NASCAR and represents the uncertain nature of what could go down this weekend.
NASCAR’s leading road course racers Elliott and Tyler Reddick expectedly lead the market, but there is certainly value to be found across the board in Illinois.
The street course in Chicago provides little to no room for error and the elbows will certainly be out this weekend, with the single-groove tracks denying open space for passing.
