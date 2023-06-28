Editorial

NASCAR Grant Park 220 Betting Odds: Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott Leads Market

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the betting odds heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago, priced at +600.

Chase Elliott heads the NASCAR Grant Park 220 betting odds

Despite sitting 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Chase Elliott is the outright favorite to take victory at this weekend’s Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago.

Elliott’s career highlights include a Cup Series Championship in 2020, Cup Series Regular Series Champion in 2022 and an Xfinity Series Championship in 2014.

Driving the number nine Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase has followed in the footsteps of his father Bill who has a seat in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He was named the Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series from 2018-2021, an honor his father won 16 times.

RELATED: MyBookie NASCAR Betting Offer: $1000 In Grant Park 220 Free Bets

NASCAR Grant Park 220 Betting Odds

See the latest NASCAR odds for this weekend’s action that you can get by joining up with MyBookie.

  • Chase Elliott @ +600
  • Tyler Reddick @ +690
  • Martin Truex Jr @ +720
  • Kyle Larson @ +770
  • A J Allmendinger @ +1025
  • Kyle Busch @ +1125
  • Ross Chastain @ +1200
  • William Byron @ +1450
  • Chris Buescher @ +2200
  • Christopher Bell @ +2300
  • Michael McDowell @ +2600
  • Daniel Suarez @ +2600
  • Denny Hamlin @ +2700
  • Austin Cindric @ +2900

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

For the first time in history, the Grant Park 220 takes over downtown Chicago as the rest of the field attempts to chip away at Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series lead.

Four drivers are within touching distance in the betting market, which is almost unprecedented for NASCAR and represents the uncertain nature of what could go down this weekend.

NASCAR’s leading road course racers Elliott and Tyler Reddick expectedly lead the market, but there is certainly value to be found across the board in Illinois.

The street course in Chicago provides little to no room for error and the elbows will certainly be out this weekend, with the single-groove tracks denying open space for passing.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
World Leader Royal Rumble
Editorial

LATEST EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up World Leader Royal Rumble Super-Fight Odds

Author image Cai Parry  •  Jun 25 2023
rsz screen shot 2023 06 14 at 24244 pm0
Editorial
Kyrie Might Want Miami, But Miami Wants Beal Or Lillard
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 15 2023

The Miami Heat came up short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, but don’t look for them to go quietly into the night. Pat Riley and company…

rsz usa today 195912910
Editorial
WATCH: Stephen A Smith Wants Damian Lillard Out Of Portland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has always preached loyalty. He says it comes from his upbringing, and he has been proud and prideful about each location that he…

rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501
Editorial
WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want To Hold Trophy After ECF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
KSI Boxing 2 1
Editorial
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023
Kai Cenat
Editorial
Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023
Arrow to top