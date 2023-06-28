Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the betting odds heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago, priced at +600.

Chase Elliott heads the NASCAR Grant Park 220 betting odds

Despite sitting 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Chase Elliott is the outright favorite to take victory at this weekend’s Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago.

Elliott’s career highlights include a Cup Series Championship in 2020, Cup Series Regular Series Champion in 2022 and an Xfinity Series Championship in 2014.

Driving the number nine Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase has followed in the footsteps of his father Bill who has a seat in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He was named the Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series from 2018-2021, an honor his father won 16 times.

We can confirm @chaseelliott nearly was that late caution Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/C78EgNP0dT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

NASCAR Grant Park 220 Betting Odds

See the latest NASCAR odds for this weekend’s action that you can get by joining up with MyBookie.

Chase Elliott @ +600

Tyler Reddick @ +690

Martin Truex Jr @ +720

Kyle Larson @ +770

A J Allmendinger @ +1025

Kyle Busch @ +1125

Ross Chastain @ +1200

William Byron @ +1450

Chris Buescher @ +2200

Christopher Bell @ +2300

Michael McDowell @ +2600

Daniel Suarez @ +2600

Denny Hamlin @ +2700

Austin Cindric @ +2900

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

For the first time in history, the Grant Park 220 takes over downtown Chicago as the rest of the field attempts to chip away at Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series lead.

Four drivers are within touching distance in the betting market, which is almost unprecedented for NASCAR and represents the uncertain nature of what could go down this weekend.

NASCAR’s leading road course racers Elliott and Tyler Reddick expectedly lead the market, but there is certainly value to be found across the board in Illinois.

The street course in Chicago provides little to no room for error and the elbows will certainly be out this weekend, with the single-groove tracks denying open space for passing.

