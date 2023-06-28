Betting tips

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Picks & Predictions

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Picks
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Picks

Ready for Sunday’s Grant Park 220, we are on hand with a handful of NASCAR Chicago Street Race betting picks just in time for one of the most unique events on the calendar.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Picks

  • Martin Treux Jr. to Win @ +650
  • Tyler Reddick to Win @ +650
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Preview

NASCAR arrives in the Windy City in a first-of-its-kind race, with the iconic skyline, Buckingham Fountain and Lake Michigan providing a glittering backdrop to the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course.

In an attempt to attract a new wave of spectators, organisers have incorporated more and more street races into the calendar, but Sunday’s event is a unique opportunity for the drivers to try their hand at a track right in the middle of a busy metropolitan area.

It is a venture into the unknown for many of the drivers, with former F1-turned-NASCAR driver Jenson Button admitting not even the Monaco Grand Prix had the city-feel of the Chicago Street Race.

Compared with the traditional ovals many fans are accustomed to, this race will more than likely require a lot of restraint and patience with the vast majority of the course remaining tight.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Pick 1: Martin Treux Jr. to Win

Martin Truex Jr. is currently sitting pretty atop the the Cup Series points standings having registered two wins and six top-five finishes – five of which have been in successive races.

He has the necessary know-how in street races to take this contest, having snatched the checkered flag at Sonoma a fortnight ago.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Betting Pick 2: Tyler Reddick to Win

Handed the same price as Treux, fellow Toyota driver Tyler Reddick finds himself all the way down in 13th in the Cup Series points standings.

Nevertheless, he is one of, if not the best street racers on the circuit if recent form is anything to go by. Victories at Road America, Indianapolis and Circuit of the Americas is enough for us to take a chance on the 27-year-old, who is not too far away from the leading and can benefit from all the potential playoff points he can get.

NASCAR Grant Park 220 Betting Odds

  • Chase Elliott @ +600
  • Tyler Reddick @ +690
  • Martin Truex Jr @ +720
  • Kyle Larson @ +770
  • A J Allmendinger @ +1025
  • Kyle Busch @ +1125
  • Ross Chastain @ +1200
  • William Byron @ +1450
  • Chris Buescher @ +2200
  • Christopher Bell @ +2300
  • Michael McDowell @ +2600
  • Daniel Suarez @ +2600
  • Denny Hamlin @ +2700
  • Austin Cindric @ +2900

 

Arrow to top