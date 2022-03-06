Napoli vs Milan top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Napoli and Milan look to keep Scudetto hopes alive when they lock horns tonight.

Both sides know that they have all to play for in the Serie A. After Inter Milan’s 5-0 win last night, these two sides would be desperate for a good result. As things stand, the Neopolitans and the Rossoneri are on 57 points each and trail the reigning Italian champions by a single point.

The team that wins tonight will return to the top of the league table but the Nerazzurri still have a game in hand. We have not seen such a competitive Serie A title assault in ages so tonight’s game is going to set the tone for the remaining match days.

After crashing out of the Europa League at the hands of Barcelona, Luciano Spalletti’s men would be eager to return to winning ways. Fabian Ruiz’s good form this season makes him a menace for the men from Lombardy who are also one of the teams to beat in Italy this season.

We’re certain that the game could be a cagey affair at the start. Both sides don’t want to end the weekend with nothing to show for their efforts. However, a draw seems to be a likely outcome.

Napoli v AC Milan betting tips: Both teams to draw at @ 23/10 with bet365