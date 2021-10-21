Napoli will look to pick up their first win of the group stages when they take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa League this week.
The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 20:00 pm BST.
Legia are at the top of their group with two wins out of two and they will fancy their chances of winning at home. Meanwhile, Napoli cannot afford to drop points here and they will be desperate for the three points.
Napoli vs Legia Warsaw team news
Mario Rui is suspended for the home side. Kevin Malcuit, Adam Ounas, Stanislav Lobotka and Kostas Manolas are injured. Faouzi Ghoulam is ineligible for the Europa League.
Legia will be without Bartosz Kapustka.
Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Zanoli; Anguissa, Ruiz, Elmas; Insigne, Osimhen, Politano
Legia Warsaw possible starting lineup: Miszta; Johansson, Wieteska, Nawrocki, Mladenovic; Josue, Slisz; Kastrati, Muci, Luqinhas; Emreli
Napoli vs Legia Warsaw form guide
Napoli vs Legia Warsaw betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Legia Warsaw from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Napoli – 1/6
• Draw – 17/1
• Legia Warsaw – 8/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 23/50
• Under – 45/23
Napoli vs Legia Warsaw prediction
Legia have done well in the Europa League so far but their recent form has been poor. Napoli on the other hand are in impressive form and they will be favourites to pick up all three points.
Prediction: Napoli to win.
