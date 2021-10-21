Napoli will look to pick up their first win of the group stages when they take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Legia are at the top of their group with two wins out of two and they will fancy their chances of winning at home. Meanwhile, Napoli cannot afford to drop points here and they will be desperate for the three points.

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw team news

Mario Rui is suspended for the home side. Kevin Malcuit, Adam Ounas, Stanislav Lobotka and Kostas Manolas are injured. Faouzi Ghoulam is ineligible for the Europa League.

Legia will be without Bartosz Kapustka.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Zanoli; Anguissa, Ruiz, Elmas; Insigne, Osimhen, Politano

Legia Warsaw possible starting lineup: Miszta; Johansson, Wieteska, Nawrocki, Mladenovic; Josue, Slisz; Kastrati, Muci, Luqinhas; Emreli

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw form guide

Napoli are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Legia Warszawa have won their last 3 matches in the Europa League but the visitors have lost three of their last four across all competitions.

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Legia Warsaw from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Napoli – 1/6

• Draw – 17/1

• Legia Warsaw – 8/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 23/50

• Under – 45/23

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw prediction

Legia have done well in the Europa League so far but their recent form has been poor. Napoli on the other hand are in impressive form and they will be favourites to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Napoli to win.

