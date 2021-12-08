Football Betting Tips – Napoli v Leicester City preview & prediction

Napoli will be desperate to book their place in the next round of the competition and they will have to pick up a win here. The Italian outfit are currently third in the standings, one point adrift of leaders Leicester City. This is a golden opportunity for them to overtake the Premier League side with a win at home.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled in their last two outings and this will be another tricky encounter for them away from home. Although they are at the top of Group C right now, they could easily find themselves out of the tournament by the end of the game week.

All four teams in Group C are separated by just two points and Leicester will need to pick up all three points in order to ensure their place in the next round.