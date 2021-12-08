Countries
Football Betting Tips – Napoli v Leicester City preview & prediction

Napoli host Leicester City in the UEFA Europa League group game on Thursday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. 

Napoli v Leicester City preview

Napoli will be desperate to book their place in the next round of the competition and they will have to pick up a win here.  The Italian outfit are currently third in the standings, one point adrift of leaders Leicester City. This is a golden opportunity for them to overtake the Premier League side with a win at home.
 
Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled in their last two outings and this will be another tricky encounter for them away from home. Although they are at the top of Group C right now, they could easily find themselves out of the tournament by the end of the game week.
 
All four teams in Group C are separated by just two points and Leicester will need to pick up all three points in order to ensure their place in the next round.

Napoli v Leicester City team news

Napoli possible starting line-up: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Zielinski, Rui; Lozano, Mertens, Politano

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Napoli v Leicester City form guide

Leicester City have picked up just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Napoli have not been at their best either and the Italians are coming into this game on the back of five winless performances in their last six.
 
The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw and both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

Napoli v Leicester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli v Leicester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Napoli 23/20
• Draw – 13/5
• Leicester City – 23/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 31/40
• Under – 11/19

Napoli v Leicester City prediction

Both teams are capable of beating each other and it will be interesting to see who steps up and manages to grind out a vital result here.
 
Napoli and Leicester have been quite mediocre at the back in the Europa League so far and they have conceded eight goals each in their five outings.
 
Napoli have conceded 11 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Leicester have shipped out 11 goals as well in that same period.
 
Both teams will be looking to grind out a win here and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 31/40 with Betfred



