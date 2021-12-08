Football Betting Tips – Napoli v Leicester City preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Napoli v Leicester City preview
Napoli v Leicester City team news
Napoli possible starting line-up: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Zielinski, Rui; Lozano, Mertens, Politano
Leicester City possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy
Napoli v Leicester City form guide
Napoli v Leicester City betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli v Leicester City from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Napoli – 23/20
• Draw – 13/5
• Leicester City – 23/10
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 31/40
• Under – 11/19
Napoli v Leicester City prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 31/40 with Betfred
