Napoli news: Lorenzo Insigne to join MLS side in summer

Lorenzo Insigne is set to join MLS side Toronto FC in the summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old’s current contract in Naples is set to run out in the summer and he has been unable to agree a new deal with the Serie A side.

As per Sport Mediaset, the talented winger was only offered a deal worth £3 million-a-year to extend his stay, which is less than his current wages.

Now he is said to have received a huge proposal from Toronto and is set to join them in the summer.

It has also been reported that a major reason the Italy international is keen to make a move to Canada is because he won’t have to face Napoli in any competition that way.

Additionally, he will also land a huge salary by joining the MLS side. Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the popular forward will earn a huge £9.25 million a year plus £3.8m in add-ons (as per the Mirror).

Lorenzo Insigne was signed by Napoli when he was 15 in 2006. He progressed through its youth ranks and made his Serie A debut in 2010 against Livorno.

Following a few loan spells to different clubs, the 30-year-old established himself as a key member of the team.

So far, he has clocked up 415 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, scoring 114 goals and creating 91 assists in the process.

Insigne is greatly praised for his speed, creativity and technical ability.