Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News napoli barcelona live stream kick off time prediction premier league preview

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream, kick off time and prediction – Europa League preview

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Adama Traore is expected to feature in the Barca XI vs Napoli on Thursday

NAPOLI host Barcelona in the Europa League tonight, hoping to pile more misery on the fans of the Catalan giants, who have already endured a pretty tough season.

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream

Looking to follow the Napoli vs Barcelona Europa League clash online? If so, you should head over to William Hill. Signing up with them is exceptionally easy – just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

  • Click here to sign up to William Hill
  • Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
  • Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded
  • Follow the Napoli vs Barcelona live stream

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. William Hill – Established betting site with excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Napoli vs Barcelona kick off?

The Napoli vs Barcelona Europa League match-up kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 24th February, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

What TV channel is Napoli vs Barcelona on?

Napoli vs Barcelona will be broadcast on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage of the match starting at 17:30 GMT.

Not got access to BT Sport ESPN? If not, don’t worry, as you can still follow the action via William Hill’s live betting platform. This will give you regular updates on the game, and is the perfect accompaniment to betting live on the match.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Napoli vs Barcelona prediction – Europa League preview

This match really couldn’t be more finely balanced after the first leg. Barcelona have the disadvantage of being the away side, but are still fancied as favourites by the bookies – but only just. The playing field is further levelled by the decision by UEFA to scrap the away goals rule.

In our other Napoli vs Barcelona prediction, we’ve played it reasonably safe and gone with a draw. But what other betting tip can we come up with? Well, there are a few different options, all of which look pretty tasty.

Firstly, you could go for the correct score, but what should you choose? Well, we favour a draw and, after looking at the William Hill odds, think that a bet on a repeat scoreline from the first leg looks decent. You’ll get odds of 11/2 on a 1-1 draw, which we think is a great price.

You could also look at the first goalscorer market, which often yields fantastic odds. A punt on Victor Osimhen to hit the back of the net first looks decent, with odds of 9/2, while a bet on Aubameyang to score first has tasty odds of 4/1. Both could be good options, but we agree with the bookies and favour Aubameyang to score first.

But what about the over/under market? Well, you’ll get odds of 10/11 on under 2.5 goals, while the odds for over 2.5 goals are 4/5. While both sides have several attacking threats, we predict a cagey affair, with Napoli relying heavily on their super-sturdy defence, so the under 2.5 goals bet looks great to us.

However, our number one bet is an unusual one, and we’ve picked it thanks to its enhanced odds at William Hill. They are offering odds of 9/4 that Dries Mertens will have over one shot on target in the game, which is a bet we simply can’t resist.

Napoli vs Barcelona prediction: Dries Mertens over 1 shot in game @ 9/4 with William Hill

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens