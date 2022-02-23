Countries
Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

3 hours ago

on

BARCELONA travel to Italy on Thursday evening, where they’ll take on Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League clash. Take a look below to find out where you’ll be able to claim all the biggest and best Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers and free bets.
Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers & free bets
Looking for the very best Napoli vs Barcelona free bets and bonuses around? If so, take a look below, as we’ve listed the sites you should check out first. See something you like? If so, click the link and you’ll be taken straight to the site.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Napoli vs Barcelona at one of the best Europa League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. William Hill – Established betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Napoli vs Barcelona betting tips 

Both teams have everything to play for going into this game, after the first leg in Barcelona ended in a 1-1 draw. On that night, Barcelona dominated, but were unable to capitalise on their 67% possession. The end result put Napoli in the driving seat, and they’ll hope to frustrate Barca again when the Catalonians visit Naples.

Barcelona have been famously poor this season – a topic that has amused supporters of other teams in Spain and further afield. However, things have started to pick up, and they’ve now not lost in five matches. Their previous match was a 4-1 thrashing of struggling Valencia, and they now sit fourth in La Liga – not bad for a club supposedly in crisis.

A look at Barcelona’s figures show that they’re struggling this season defensively. They’ve leaked 28 goals in 24 matches so far, and have had to rely somewhat on their attack to get them points.

Napoli come into the match having not lost a competitive fixture since their loss to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia on January 13th. Their last three matches have all ended in 1-1 draws, with the last being a disappointing draw with Cagliari. Still, they sit third in Serie A, only two points adrift of first-placed Milan.

Napoli have looked good in attack this season, but it’s in defence where they really shine. In fact, they’ve only conceded 18 times in 26 Serie A games – the best in the league. If Barcelona are going to qualify for the next round, they’ll have to find some way past the stubborn Neapolitan back line.

A look at both teams shows that they’re both very closely matched – an opinion shared by the bookies. We also think that this match will be a very tight affair, and can see things being all level at the end of 90 mins.

Head over to William Hill and you’ll find that you can get decent odds of 12/5 on the draw. We had initially thought about trying to predict the score, but we’re too tempted by 12/5 to let this bet slip.

So, our bet for this match-up is a draw. Who ends up qualifying after extra time – and perhaps even penalties – is something we’ll leave you to decide on!

Napoli vs Barcelona betting tip: Draw @ 12/5 with William Hill

Napoli vs Barcelona odds: Barcelona slight favourites

Barcelona go into this game as very slight favourites, with odds of 6/4 at William Hill. Napoli have odds of 17/10, while you’ll get 12/5 on the draw.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Napoli 17/10 William Hill
Draw 12/5 William Hill
Barcelona 6/4 William Hill

Napoli vs Barcelona last five results

Napoli last five results: DDDWW

  • 21/02/22 SA Cagliari 1 Napoli 1
  • 17/02/22 EL Barcelona 1 Napoli 1
  • 12/02/22 SA Napoli 1 Inter 1
  • 06/02/22 SA Venezia 0 Napoli 2
  • 23/01/22 SA Napoli 4 Salernitana 1

Key: SA Serie A EL Europa League

Barcelona last five results: WDDWW

  • 20/02/22 LL Valencia 1 Barcelona 4
  • 17/02/22 EL Barcelona 1 Napoli 1
  • 13/02/22 LL Espanyol 2 Barcelona 2
  • 06/02/22 LL Barcelona 4 Atletico 2
  • 23/01/22 LL Alaves 0 Barcelona 1

Key: LL La Liga EL Europa League

Napoli vs Barcelona H2H record 

Napoli wins: 0
Barcelona wins: 1
Draws: 1
