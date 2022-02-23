Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers, free bets and betting tips

BARCELONA travel to Italy on Thursday evening, where they’ll take on Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League clash. Take a look below to find out where you’ll be able to claim all the biggest and best Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers and free bets.

Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers & free bets

Looking for the very best Napoli vs Barcelona free bets and bonuses around? If so, take a look below, as we’ve listed the sites you should check out first. See something you like? If so, click the link and you’ll be taken straight to the site.

Napoli vs Barcelona betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Napoli vs Barcelona at one of the best Europa League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams William Hill – Established betting site with an excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Napoli vs Barcelona betting tips

Both teams have everything to play for going into this game, after the first leg in Barcelona ended in a 1-1 draw. On that night, Barcelona dominated, but were unable to capitalise on their 67% possession. The end result put Napoli in the driving seat, and they’ll hope to frustrate Barca again when the Catalonians visit Naples.

Barcelona have been famously poor this season – a topic that has amused supporters of other teams in Spain and further afield. However, things have started to pick up, and they’ve now not lost in five matches. Their previous match was a 4-1 thrashing of struggling Valencia, and they now sit fourth in La Liga – not bad for a club supposedly in crisis.

A look at Barcelona’s figures show that they’re struggling this season defensively. They’ve leaked 28 goals in 24 matches so far, and have had to rely somewhat on their attack to get them points.

Napoli come into the match having not lost a competitive fixture since their loss to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia on January 13th. Their last three matches have all ended in 1-1 draws, with the last being a disappointing draw with Cagliari. Still, they sit third in Serie A, only two points adrift of first-placed Milan.

Napoli have looked good in attack this season, but it’s in defence where they really shine. In fact, they’ve only conceded 18 times in 26 Serie A games – the best in the league. If Barcelona are going to qualify for the next round, they’ll have to find some way past the stubborn Neapolitan back line.

A look at both teams shows that they’re both very closely matched – an opinion shared by the bookies. We also think that this match will be a very tight affair, and can see things being all level at the end of 90 mins.

Head over to William Hill and you’ll find that you can get decent odds of 12/5 on the draw. We had initially thought about trying to predict the score, but we’re too tempted by 12/5 to let this bet slip.

So, our bet for this match-up is a draw. Who ends up qualifying after extra time – and perhaps even penalties – is something we’ll leave you to decide on!

Napoli vs Barcelona betting tip: Draw @ 12/5 with William Hill

Napoli vs Barcelona odds: Barcelona slight favourites

Barcelona go into this game as very slight favourites, with odds of 6/4 at William Hill. Napoli have odds of 17/10, while you’ll get 12/5 on the draw.

Napoli vs Barcelona last five results

Napoli last five results: DDDWW

21/02/22 SA Cagliari 1 Napoli 1

17/02/22 EL Barcelona 1 Napoli 1

12/02/22 SA Napoli 1 Inter 1

06/02/22 SA Venezia 0 Napoli 2

23/01/22 SA Napoli 4 Salernitana 1

Key: SA Serie A EL Europa League

Barcelona last five results: WDDWW

20/02/22 LL Valencia 1 Barcelona 4

17/02/22 EL Barcelona 1 Napoli 1

13/02/22 LL Espanyol 2 Barcelona 2

06/02/22 LL Barcelona 4 Atletico 2

23/01/22 LL Alaves 0 Barcelona 1

Key: LL La Liga EL Europa League

Napoli vs Barcelona H2H record

Napoli wins: 0

Barcelona wins: 1

Draws: 1