naoya inoue vs nonito donaire 2 predictions betting tips odds

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

naoya inoue

A bantamweight unification clash as Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire clash in their highly anticipated rematch on Tuesday for the WBC, WBA Super and IBF world bantamweight titles. The fight is a rematch of their 2019 World Boxing Super Series final in which Inoue won via unanimous decision, but in a fight that was highly competitive and close right to the final bell.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner and outcome in the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr fight, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 fight and is extremely difficult to call. Donaire has been at the top of the division for over a decade yet still holds a world title belt. Inoue on the other hand is still in his twenties, is regarded as one of the biggest punchers in the sport of boxing (pound-for-pound) and will be looking to make a statement in this fight.

If you fancy a bet on this bantamweight world title unification clash, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 prediction

The first fight was an absolute war. The second will surely be something similar.

Back in November 2019 when the pair met for the first time inthe World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) Final, the majority of boxing fans though Inoue would stop Donaire with relative ease, given his exceptional knockout ratio and the age of Donaire, who is ten years Inoue’s senior.

However, the fight most certainly did not play out like that. For the first half of the fight it did look like it was all one way traffic in favour of the Japanese superstar, however, the fight most definitely turned in the second half.

Donaire landed a cracking shot to the head of Inoue and seemed to cause serious damage on him. For the first time in his career Inoue had to face some type of adversity and really bite down on his gum shield and see the fight out. To his credit, he did just that.

In the aftermath it was confirmed that Inoue had sustained a fractured orbital bone, hence the onslaught from Donaire down the stretch and Inoue not looking like his usual punch perfect, dominant self in the final third of the fight.

This time around, we are 30 months on. Both men are over two years older, with Donaire just five months short of his 40th birthday. For us here at SportsLens, this is hugely significant. You can’t stop father time, and the decade between the pair, the freshness of Inoue and the miles Donaire has on the clock, all point to an Inoue stoppage victory in our eyes.

Although Donaire did finish the first fight the stronger and will be confident he can pick up where he left off last time, it seems fairly unlikely. The bookies have Inoue as a heavy favourite, and it is clear to see why.

We think Inoue will get to Donaire at some stage in the fight and will be able to add a sensational 20th stoppage victory and pick up yet another world title belt.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire prediction: Inoue to win by KO/TKO @ 4/7 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 betting tips

As we have already alluded to, we think this fight will be another cracker between the two best bantamweights in the world.

The first fight was one of the fights of the year in 2019, and boxing fans around the world will be hoping for more of the same this time around on Tuesday.

Inoue is a knockout machine. He has stopped all but three of his 22 opponents as a professional, with Donaire being one of those who he couldn’t get rid of before the final bell. However, we think it could be second time lucky for Inoue this week as he looks to pick up a third world title belt on Tuesday in his home country of Japan.

The one thing that jumpsout to us here at SportsLens is the age gap between the pair and the fact that Donaire is 40 in a few months. Boxing is a young man’s sport, at least the majority of the time, there are a few exceptions of course, Donaire arguably being one of them.

However, Inoue is a complete monster, hence the nickname. He will be looking to stop Donaire as quickly as possible, as he knows the longer the fight goes on, the more confident Donaire will become.

For that reason, we can see Inoue getting to Donaire in the middle rounds, perhaps scoring a knockdown or two in the early rounds, before halting him between rounds 5-8. Donaire is a proud man and one tough cookie, but Inoue is oe of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet and carries a freakish punch too for someone who weighs just 118-pounds.

An Inoue KO in the middle four rounds is how we see this fight playing out.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire betting tip: Inoue to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-8 @ 2/1 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 best bet

Digging even deeper and diving even further into the fight and how we think it will play out, we believe that Inoue will claim the knockout. As we have previously mentioned, in our eyes, the likeliest outcome is a stoppage victory inside rounds 5-8.

However, to perhaps make you, our valued SportsLens reader, a bit more money and to offer you even better odds for the fight, we are going to be even more specific and predict the two rounds we think are most likely for Naoya Inoue to finish Nonito Donaire.

Although we can see Inoue perhaps scoring a knockdown or two in the first half of the fight, we know how proud and tough a man Donaire is. Even at 39-year-old, his resolve and toughness and love for the sport is as strong as it ever has been.

Arguably, Donaire has come again in the past four or five years, just when the boxing world perhaps thought he was done after suffering defeat to Carl Frampton back in 2018. For this reason, we can see Donaire lasting a bit longer and taking Inoue into the second half of the fight.

‘The Filipino Flash’ has already dragged Inoue into deep waters and given him a scare in the first fight, and we think the same could happen the second time around. The only difference is, we think the Japanese hero will get his man out of there in rounds 7-8.

This would be a huge statement victory for Inoue, who would then just have one more belt to capture at bantamweight before coming the undisputed champion at 118-pounds. We think he can get Donaire out of there, before getting that fight with John Riel Casimero for all of the belts!

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire best bet: Inoue to win by KO/TKO in rounds 7-8 @ 4/1 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Naoya Inoue 1/7 betonline
Nonito Donaire 4/1 betonline
Draw 18/1 betonline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When is Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2?

Date: Tuesday, 7th June

Ring Walks expected: 12.30pm GMT, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 TV channel and live stream

Live stream: Inoue vs Donaire 2 will be available to watch via the Top Rank Youtube channel.

Tale of the Tape

Naoya Inoue record and bio:

  • Nationality: Japanese
  • Date of Birth: 10th April 1993 (29-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 5″
  • Reach: 67 1/2″
  • Total Fights: 22
  • Record: 22-0 (19 KOs)

Nonito Donaire record and bio:

  • Nationality: Filipino
  • Date of Birth: 16th November 1982 (39-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 7″
  • Reach: 68 1/2″
  • Total Fights: 48
  • Record: 42-6 (28 KOs)

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens