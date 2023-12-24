Boxing News

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Betting Picks, Predictions & Odds For Undisputed Super-Bantamweight World Title Bout

Paul Kelly
Naoya Inoue Boxing 3 1

All of the marbles are on the line on Boxing Day in Japan as Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales clash in an undisputed world title fight at 122-pounds. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales betting picks and predictions.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales bout from the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan. This includes boxing betting picks, fight predictions and the latest odds for Tuesday’s undisputed super-bantamweight world title contest.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Preview

Naoya Inoue aims to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class as he faces Marlon Tapales on Boxing Day for all four world championship belts at super-bantamweight.

Both Inoue and Tapales are the only title holders at 122-pounds. Inoue of course knocked previous champion Stephen Fulton out in Round 8 in his first fight up at super-bantam in July, becoming a four-weight world champion in the process.

Meanwhile, Marlon Tapales defeated Murodjon Akhmadaliev as the underdog with boxing betting apps last time out via split decision back in April. he in turn was the first man to defeat Akhmadaliev, claiming the WBA-Super and IBF World Super-Bantamweight Titles in the process.

Will in be the ‘Monster’, Naoya Inoue, who proves why he is widely regarded as a pound-for-pound elite fighter? Or will the Filipino fighter shock the world and pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history?

Naoya Inoue’s next fight against Marlon Tapales goes down in the early hours of Tuesday morning (EST) on Boxing Day and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Betting Pick

The best offshore sportsbooks are heavily favoring Naoya Inoue to secure an emphatic 23rd knockout on Boxing Day, as he faces former fellow unified super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the single most fearsome puncher in boxing pound-for-pound. Inoue is already a four-weight world champion, as well as boasting one of the most impressive knockout ratios in the sport of boxing.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Monster’ will add yet another knockout to his resumé and become undisputed king at 122-pounds. Boxing fans though Inoue was in for a real tough night against Stephen Fulton last time out in his first fight at super-bantamweight, however he made it look easy, beating Fulton at a canter.

Tapales is of course a world class fighter, but that simply isn’t enough when facing Inoue. Inoue is elite, not just world class. His punching power, speed, accuracy, timing, boxing IQ and footwork is second to none.

Tapales has been stopped twice in his three defeats, by fighters far les spiteful and powerful than Naoya Inoue. We can see the Japanese boxing superstar becoming undisputed champion in a second weight class after securing a knockout in the early to mid rounds of the fight.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Prediction: Inoue to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +250

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Inoue vs Tapales odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

  • Naoya Inoue to Win: -2000
  • Naoya Inoue to Win by KO/TKO: -800
  • Naoya Inoue to Win by Decision: +750
  • Marlon Tapales to Win: +1000
  • Marlon Tapales to Win by KO/TKO: +1800
  • Marlon Tapales to Win by Decision: +2500
  • Draw: +2200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this undisputed super-bantamweight clash live from the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan on ESPN+.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and have paid the $10.99 monthly subscription.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this heavyweight fight on Saturday night. Not to mention a specific Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales free online stream courtesy of BetOnline.

Tale Of The Tape

Naoya Inoue — Record and Bio

  • Age: 30
  • Ranking: #1 super-Bantamweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: Japan
  • Height: 5’5″ (165 cm)
  • Reach: 67 1/2″ (171 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 25-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22
  • Fights Won by Decision: 3

Marlon Tapales — Record and Bio

  • Age: 31
  • Ranking: #5 Super-Bantamweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: Philippines
  • Height: 5’4″ (163 cm)
  • Reach: 65″ (165 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 37-3
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19
  • Fights Won by Decision: 18

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales
  • 📊 Records: Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KO’s) | Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 3:00AM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports
  •  🏟  Venue: Ariake Arena |Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Inoue -2000 | Tapales +1000
