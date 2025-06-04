Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida headlines this weekend at the Ariake Colosseum in an all-Japanese bantamweight unification match-up. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Sunday’s intriguing world title unification between two of the world’s best 118-pound fighters.

Junto Nakatani is widely regarded as the #1 bantamweight in the world, with this being his first unification clash against a fellow Japanese fighter in Ryosuke Nishida. Both men are undefeated – somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Nakatani vs Nishida WBC & IBF World Bantamweight Title unification this weekend.

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida Preview

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida headlines at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan bright and early on Sunday morning for US fight fans.

Not only his this a clash between two undefeated world champions, but it is an all-Japanese affair too. Not to mention the fact it is a 118-pound title unification clash with both the WBC and IBF world title belts on the line in the bantamweight division.

There is an argument that Junto Nakatani is one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters right now. He is a true boxing phenom and absolute star in his home country. Ryosuke Nishida is a star and world class fighter too in his own right, but is firmly up against it here.

There have been rumors that Junto Nakatani could be the opponent for Naoya Inoue’s next fight, if both men win their respective upcoming clashes. If so, Inoue vs Nakatani would be the single biggest fight in Japanese boxing history. Period.

On a weekend that also features a Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni heavyweight clash as well as two other world title fights featuring stars like Keyshawn Davis and Jai Opetaia, make sure you don’t miss a true pound-for-pound star in action in Junto Nakatani.

The bantamweight division is dominated by Japan with four different Japanese fighters occupying all of the belts. This unification will see either Nakatani or Nishida solidify themselves as the outright #1 at 118-pounds.

Huge ramifications for the bantamweight division on the world stage this Sunday from the famous Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo.

Nakatani vs Nishida Prediction

Junto Nakatani is fully expected to successfully unify both the WBC & IBF World Bantamweight Titles this weekend in his all-Japanese clash with the 10-0 Ryosuke Nishida.

Nakatani is one of the biggest punchers and most lethal finishers in world boxing, making his a fan favorite as well as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

As previously mentioned, Ryosuke Nishida is no joke and is a world class fighter too in his own right. However, he isn’t as big a puncher as Nakatani and seems to be that level or two below the 30-0 WBC champion in almost every department.

At just 27-years-old, Nakatani is still improving which is a scary prospect for the rest of the division. He has looked unbeatable in his unblemished career to date, and we expect him to record another stoppage victory this weekend against his fellow countryman.

Here at SportsLens, we are siding with Junto Nakatani to secure a fifth successive knockout victory this weekend. Expect this fight to go a bit later than some of his recent outings, with Nishida eventually coming unstuck in the second half of the contest.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Junto Nakatani to WIN via KO in Rounds 7-12

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida: Fight Info

🥊 Fight: Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida 📊 Records: Nakatani (30-0, 23 KO’s) | Nishida (10-0, 2 KO’s)

Nakatani (30-0, 23 KO’s) | Nishida (10-0, 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 7.00am ET

Approx. 7.00am ET 🏆 Titles: WBC & IBF World Bantamweight Titles

WBC & IBF World Bantamweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Ariake Colosseum | Tokyo, Japan

What Time Is The Nakatani vs Nishida Fight At?

The Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida fight is set to get underway at approximately 7.00am ET on Sunday morning of June 8.

This means that US fight fans have the joy of being able to watch this IBF & WBC World Bantamweight Title unification on Sunday morning between two undefeated Japanese boxers.

The Nakatani vs Nishida undercard kicks off at approximately 4.00am ET, with the main event likely to ring walk around three hours later than that. This of course depends on the length of the fight before hand and whether there are many stoppages.

ESPN+ is the place to watch the Nakatani vs Nishida fight and undercard action this weekend. It is available as part of your regular ESPN+ subscription and won’t be listed as a par-per-view event.

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida Bantamweight 12 Van Thao Tran vs Tomoya Tsuboi Bantamweight 10 Tenshin Nasukawa vs Victor Santillan Bantamweight 10 Riku Masuda vs Michell Banquez Bantamweight 10 Riku Miyashita vs Toya Oshima Super-Flyweight 4 Rukia Okubo vs Takumi Yoneya Minimumweight 4

Nakatani vs Nishida: Tale of the Tape

Junto Nakatani Nationality Japanese Age 27 Height 5’8″ Reach 68.5″ Stance Southpaw Total Fights 30 Record 30-0 (23 KO’s)

Ryosuke Nishida Nationality Japanese Age 28 Height 5’7″ Reach 68″ Stance Southpaw Total Fights 10 Record 10-0 (2 KO’s)