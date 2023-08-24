Betting

MyBookie Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Free Bets


Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Boxing 1
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Boxing 1

Ahead of this stellar Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois card on Saturday, August 26, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Usyk vs Dubois free bets ahead of this unified world heavyweight title clash. Claim your MyBookie Usyk vs Dubois betting offer below.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Usyk vs Dubois bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Usyk vs Dubois Free Bet

MyBookie Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster world heavyweight championship clash between the champion, Oleksandr Usyk, and the challenger, Daniel Dubois.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title fight this weekend from Poland.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight for the between Britain’s Daniel Dubois and the champion, Oleksandr Usyk. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Usyk vs Dubois With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing‘ section
  • Click on the Usyk vs Dubois markets and make a selection
  • Place your Usyk vs Dubois wager
 Claim Now

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
