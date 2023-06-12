You can claim the MyBookie US Open golf betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the quick and easy steps below.



How To Bet On The US Open Golf With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free US Open Golf bets

MyBookie US Open Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 US Open golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 US Open Golf



MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 US Open golf this week from Los Angeles Country Club.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 105th edition of the US Open – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 US Open golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The US Open With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 US Open straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the US Open at MyBookie:

Find the ‘GOLF’ section

Click on the US Open markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 US Open bets

When is the US Open 2023?

⛳️ Event: 123rd U.S. Open

123rd U.S. Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18

Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA

Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA 🎲 U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1 | Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Jordan Spieth 25/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

