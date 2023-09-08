Betting

MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Israel Adesanya UFC Belt

Ahead of this stellar UFC 293 pay-per-view card on Saturday, September 9, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this huge fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland for the coveted UFC Middleweight Title. Claim your MyBookie UFC 293 betting offer below.

How To Bet On UFC 293 With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free UFC 293 bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of UFC 293 this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster UFC Middleweight Title clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For UFC 293 Betting

MyBookie offers UFC fans the best odds for the UFC 293 card this weekend from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on UFC betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to UFC fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from down under in Sydney, Australia. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best UFC 293 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On UFC 293 With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked UFC 293 card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 293 at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC‘ sections
  • Click on the UFC 293 markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 293 bet
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
