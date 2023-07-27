Ahead of this stellar UFC 291 pay-per-view card on Saturday, July 29, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this huge rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the coveted BMF Title. Claim your MyBookie UFC 291 betting offer below.
How To Bet On UFC 291 With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free UFC 291 bets
MyBookie UFC 291 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of UFC 291 this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster BMF Title clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For UFC 291 Betting
MyBookie offers UFC fans the best odds for the UFC 291 card this weekend from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on UFC betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.
Available to UFC fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best UFC 291 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Bet On UFC 291 With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked UFC 291 card right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 291 at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC‘ sections
- Click on the UFC 291 markets and make a selection
- Place your UFC 291 bet
