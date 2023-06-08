UFC

MyBookie UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 289 Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Ahead of this stellar UFC 289 pay-per-view card on Saturday, June 10, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight. Claim your MyBookie UFC 289 betting offer below.

How To Bet On UFC 289 With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free UFC 289 bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie UFC 289 Free Bet

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

MyBookie UFC 289 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of UFC 289 this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For UFC 289 Betting

MyBookie offers UFC fans the best odds for the UFC 289 card this weekend from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on UFC betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to UFC fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the Rogers Arena. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best UFC 289 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On UFC 289 With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked UFC 289 card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 289 at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC‘ sections
  • Click on the UFC 289 markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 289 bet
RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth & Career EarningsAmanda Nunes MMA Record

