Ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest cards of the year.

MyBookie UFC 285 Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the blockbuster card.

How To Claim Your Free UFC 285 Bets:

Click to register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free UFC 285 bets

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

How to Bet On Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on UFC 285 right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 285 at MyBookie:

Find the ‘MMA’ section

Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection

Place your Jones vs Gane bet

Why You Should Join MyBookie For UFC 285

MyBookie offers MMA fans the best odds for UFC 285.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on UFC betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting and method of victory.

Available to UFC fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from Nevada. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best UFC 285 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto