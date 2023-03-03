Site News

MyBookie UFC 285 Jones vs Gane Betting Offer: $1000 In UFC Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
1237889441.0
1237889441.0

Ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest cards of the year.

$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

MyBookie UFC 285 Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the blockbuster card.

How To Claim Your Free UFC 285 Bets:

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free UFC 285 bets
Join MyBookie Now

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

How to Bet On Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on UFC 285 right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 285 at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section
  • Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection
  • Place your Jones vs Gane bet

Why You Should Join MyBookie For UFC 285

MyBookie offers MMA fans the best odds for UFC 285.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on UFC betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting and method of victory.

Available to UFC fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from Nevada. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best UFC 285 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In VA | Virginia Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h

Read below to discover the best Virginia sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Virginia. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
Arrow to top