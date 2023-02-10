NFL

MyBookie Super Bowl Offer: $1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Gia Nguyen
MyBookie Super Bowl Offer 1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

The countdown to Super Bowl 2023 has begun and MyBookie is helping fans get in the game with $1,000 in free bets for the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Sunday.

MyBookie Super Bowl Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie is boosting bankrolls for Super Bowl 2023 with a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets. New members can take advantage of the $1,000 Super Bowl offer and use their free bets to back their favorite team for free.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% matched deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Super Bowl Offers
How to Bet On The Super Bowl With MyBookie

After signing up for an account at MyBookie sportsbook, fans can easily access the best odds and betting offers available for Super Bowl 2023.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Super Bowl

Known for offering the best odds, MyBookie has been offering reduced juice on NFL betting markets for almost a decade.

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, MyBookie accepts credit cards, Interac, crypto, and e-wallets, allowing fans to cash in on the best odds with the click of a button.

MyBookie is available in every US state and is compatible on all smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. In addition to great Super Bowl odds, NFL fans can expect to find a wide variety of traditional betting markets, player props, and exotic props.

In addition to getting access to the best odds and markets, there are many reasons for Americans to start betting at MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top