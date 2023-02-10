NFL

MyBookie Offers $1,000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 and MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for the biggest game of the year.

MyBookie Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

How to Bet On The Super Bowl With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Super Bowl

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for Super Bowl 2023.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on NFL betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for game lines, props, and exotic Super Bowl specials.

Available to NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Super Bowl 2023. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Super Bowl odds, props, and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
