MyBookie Super Bowl Free Bets: Get $1,000 NFL Betting Bonus For 49ers vs Chiefs

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
The MyBookie Super Bowl free bets offer will see new players get a $1,000 NFL betting bonus to use on Sunday’s showdown between the 49ers and Chiefs.

Super Bowl Free Bets – MyBookie T&Cs

  • 50% first deposit bonus
  • Minimum deposit $50
  • Maximum bonus is $1,000 ($2,000 deposit needed)

Why Pick MyBookie for Super Bowl Betting 2024?

MyBookie are an established US offshore sportsbook you can trust for betting on Super Bowl LVIII as the 49ers and Chiefs clash at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Being based offshore this means that MyBookie customers don’t have to worry about set state gambling restrictions, like in Texas and California – you can bet in ANY US STATE.

There is also a nice 50% deposit bonus – up to $1,000 – on joining – which can be unlocked with a $2,000 first outlay.

However, with the minimum deposit just $50, then smaller players can still get started with a $25 free Super Bowl bet this weekend.

You will find over 1000 Super Bowl betting markets, with compeitive odds, that also include the popular prop bets like the coin toss and National Anthem betting, that most of the traditional US sportsbooks won’t have.

Add in NO ID or social security checks needed on sign-up, fast payouts and top existing customer offers that include a 50% sports reload and 200% referral bonuses, then it’s easy to see why a lot of US NFL bettors are picking MyBookie.

Reasons To Join MyBookie

  • Trusted and Established US Offshore Sportsbook
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • $1,000 Free Super Bowl Bet Offer (50% deposit bonus)
  • Super Bowl Prop Bets
  • 1000’s Super Bowl Markets
  • Existing Customer Offers
  • Refer a Friend Bonus (200%)
  • No ID Checks on Joining
  • Mobile Betting App
  • Winnings Not Taxed
  • Numerous Deposit Options
  • Fast Payouts
  • No Max Payouts
  • No Bans If Winning
