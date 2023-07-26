Ahead of this stellar Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford pay-per-view card on Saturday, July 29, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Spence vs Crawford free bets ahead of this undisputed welterweight championship of the world bout. Claim your MyBookie Spence vs Crawford betting offer below.
How To Bet On Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free Spence vs Crawford bets
MyBookie Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster undisputed world welterweight championship clash between ‘The Truth’ and ‘Bud’.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For Spence vs Crawford Betting
MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford undisputed title fight this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.
Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best Spence vs Crawford odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Bet On Spence vs Crawford With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford card right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘Boxing‘ section
- Click on the Spence vs Crawford markets and make a selection
- Place your Spence vs Crawford bet
