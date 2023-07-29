Betting

MyBookie Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1

Ahead of this stellar Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford pay-per-view card on Saturday, July 29, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Spence vs Crawford free bets ahead of this undisputed welterweight championship of the world bout. Claim your MyBookie Spence vs Crawford betting offer below.

How To Bet On Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Spence vs Crawford bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Spence vs Crawford Free Bet

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

MyBookie Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster undisputed world welterweight championship clash between ‘The Truth’ and ‘Bud’.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Spence vs Crawford Betting

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford undisputed title fight this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Spence vs Crawford odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Spence vs Crawford With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing‘ section
  • Click on the Spence vs Crawford markets and make a selection
  • Place your Spence vs Crawford bet
RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Net Worth & Career Earnings | Terence Crawford Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
