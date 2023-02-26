Boxing

MyBookie Promo Code For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Free Bets

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ND North Dakota Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie are offering new customers up to $1000 in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bets by simply using promo code INSIDERS when signing up.

How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with MyBookie

  1. Open a MyBookie account
  2. Deposit up to $2000 using promo code INSIDERS
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start to bet on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight
Claim $1000 MyBookie Free Bet

MyBookie Promo Code For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight

Simply follow the steps above to avail of up to $1000 in free bets to use to your hearts content on MyBookie’s vast sportsbook – this includes on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight tonight.

All you’ve got to do is sign up to MyBookie, deposit up to $2000 using promo code INSIDERS upon sign-up and then up to $1000 in Paul vs Fury free bets are yours.

Of course, $1000 is the maximum amount of free bets you can get. However, if you deposit $500 for example using promo code INSIDERS, then you will receive $250 in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bets. Similarly if you deposit $1200, you will get $600 in boxing free bets.

This is all courtesy of MyBookie’s 50% matched deposit bonus offer.

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a great mobile user experience and a welcome offer to match. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by clicking the link below. Then use your free betting offer to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Texas.

Claim the MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App or ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Stadium: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Odds: Jake Paul -160 | Tommy Fury +130

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2023 Odds

Tonight’s highly anticipated boxing super-fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia is almost upon us. All of the pre-fight build-up and trash talking is over – it’s finally time for the pair of fierce rivals to meet in the ring once and for all!

Not only will users be able to bet on the winner of the fight, but popular markets among boxing enthusiasts on MyBookie include method of victory, knockdown betting, round betting and a lot more.

Fight Odds with MyBookie

  • Jake Paul -160
  • Tommy Fury +130

All of the trash talking and mind games are now over. The fight is just hours away. Be sure to avail of the various Paul vs Fury betting offers with MyBookie – one of  the best US sports betting apps.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
