MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
You can claim the MyBookie Preakness Stakes free bets of up to $1,000 in horse racing betting offer by just following the simple steps listed below.

How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes With MyBookie

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Preakness Stakes bets

MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in Preakness Stakes free bets to new members that sign up for the big Pimlico race this weekend. Simply create an account, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the top horse racing action on Saturday.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Preakness Stakes

MyBookie offers horse racing fans the best odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes this weekend.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value horse racing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of markets that include the standard win betting, plus place and show, as well as trifecta and exacta options.

Available to horse racing lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023Preakness Stakes odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Will we see Mage back up his Kentucky Derby win and keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive?

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Preakness Stakes straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Preakness Stakes at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the Preakness Stakes markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Preakness Stakes
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
