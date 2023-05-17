You can claim the MyBookie Preakness Stakes free bets of up to $1,000 in horse racing betting offer by just following the simple steps listed below.



How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Preakness Stakes bets

MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in Preakness Stakes free bets to new members that sign up for the big Pimlico race this weekend. Simply create an account, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the top horse racing action on Saturday.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Preakness Stakes



MyBookie offers horse racing fans the best odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes this weekend.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value horse racing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of markets that include the standard win betting, plus place and show, as well as trifecta and exacta options.

Available to horse racing lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023Preakness Stakes odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Will we see Mage back up his Kentucky Derby win and keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive?

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Preakness Stakes straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Preakness Stakes at MyBookie:

Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the Preakness Stakes markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 Preakness Stakes

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

