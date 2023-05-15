You can claim the MyBookie PGA Championship betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the simple steps below.



How To Bet On The PGA Championship Golf With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free PGA Championship bets

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory

MyBookie PGA Championship Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 PGA Championship golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Oak Hill Country Club.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 PGA Championship



MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 PGA Championship this week from Oak Hill Country Club.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 105th edition of the PGA Championship – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 PGA Championship golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The PGA Championship With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 PGA Championship straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at MyBookie:

Find the ‘GOLF’ section

Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 PGA Championship bets

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

ALSO SEE: Tony Finau Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can ‘Big Tone’ Win His First Major?

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like