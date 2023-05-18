Golf

MyBookie PGA Championship Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
golf us

You can claim the MyBookie PGA Championship betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the simple steps below.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On The PGA Championship Golf With MyBookie

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free PGA Championship bets

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory

MyBookie PGA Championship Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 PGA Championship golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Oak Hill Country Club.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 PGA Championship

MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 PGA Championship this week from Oak Hill Country Club.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 105th edition of the PGA Championship – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 PGA Championship golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The PGA Championship With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 PGA Championship straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 PGA Championship bets
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

ALSO SEE: Tony Finau Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can ‘Big Tone’ Win His First Major?

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
