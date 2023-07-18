You can claim the MyBookie Open golf betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the quick and easy steps below.



How To Bet On The 2023 Open Golf With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Open Golf bets

MyBookie Open Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 Open golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Royal Liverpool golf course in England.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Open Golf Championship



MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 Open golf this week from the Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, golf course in the UK.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 151st edition of the Open Championships – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Open golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The Open Golf With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Open golf straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Open golf at MyBookie:

Find the ‘GOLF’ section

Click on the Open golf markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 Open golf bets

When is the Open Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 151st Open Championships

151st Open Championships 📅 Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23

Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time

Approx. 7am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)

Cameron Smith (-20) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England

Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England 🎲 The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800

2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1200

Cameron Smith +1800

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Xander Schauffele +2250

Dustin Johnson +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3200

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Tony Finau +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

