MyBookie Open Golf Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For 2023 Open Championship

Andy Newton
You can claim the MyBookie Open golf betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the quick and easy steps below.

How To Bet On The 2023 Open Golf With MyBookie

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Open Golf bets

MyBookie Open Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 Open golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Royal Liverpool golf course in England.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Open Golf Championship

MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 Open golf this week from the Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, golf course in the UK.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 151st edition of the Open Championships – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Open golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The Open Golf With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Open golf straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Open golf at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Open golf markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Open golf bets
When is the Open Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 151st Open Championships
  • 📅  Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England
  • 🎲  The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800

2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:

  • Scottie Scheffler +550
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1200
  • Cameron Smith +1800
  • Brooks Koepka +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2000
  • Rickie Fowler +2200
  • Xander Schauffele +2250
  • Dustin Johnson +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3200
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Tony Finau +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

