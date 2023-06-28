Rejoice, MLS and sports betting enthusiasts! MyBookie, the premium online sportsbook and casino, is offering a myriad of bonuses and free bets to kickstart your betting journey. Now you can put your sports knowledge to the test and potentially walk away with a handsome reward!

MyBookie is helping sports bettors get in the game with an offer of up to $1,000 in bonuses and free bets. This free play can be used as soon as you deposit, and used to bet on your favorite MLS team or almost any other sport for that matter. So, how does it work? Let us break it down.

MyBookie Welcome Bonus – How Does it Work?

Click here to sign up with MyBookie. You get a 50% bonus on your first deposit ONLY. Maximum bonus is $1,000. Deposit $2,000 to get a $1,000 bonus, deposit $50 to get a $25 bonus, and anything in between. Deposit a minimum of $50 to get the bonus. Use code ‘MYB50’ when depositing to activate bonus. Start playing.

What’s the $10 Free Casino Chip?

When you sign up, you also get a free $10 casino chip .

. Use it to play casino games on MyBookie.

How to Deposit on MyBookie?

One of the great things about MyBookie is their ability to accept payment in your favorite cryptocurrency, as well as traditional methods. Here are the accepted deposit methods on MyBookie:

Traditional Methods: Mastercard Visa P2P transfers.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Ethereum BNB Solana Cardano Tether Shiba Inu Dogecoin



What Sports Can You Bet On?

All major American sports are available at MyBookie, as well as a ton of under the radar sports. Whether you’re looking for NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, tennis, golf or even cricket, darts, lacrosse or volleyball, the oddsmakers at MyBookie have you covered. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, view the sportsbook to see all of the sports on offer.

Live betting and Same Game Parlays are also offered at MyBookie.

Same Game Parlays (SGPs) : Allows you to create an exciting combo of bets on the same game, increasing the odds and potential winnings.

: Allows you to create an exciting combo of bets on the same game, increasing the odds and potential winnings. Live Betting: For thrill-seekers, live betting allows you to place bets as the action unfolds in real-time.

Major League Soccer 2023 Odds

Once you are all setup, you are ready to start wagering on this year’s MLS. MyBookie have made it simple to find the markets you are after by either searching in their search bar or scrolling through their menu.

Below, we’ll take a peek at MyBookie’s odds for the winner of 2023 MLS, which are among the most competitive on the market. Then we’ll break down some of the top competitors and offer our expert picks and predictions.

Team Odds Sportsbook FC Cincinnati +400 Los Angeles FC +430 Philadelphia Union +680 Nashville SC +1000 New England Revolution +1100 Inter Miami CF +2600

MLS 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions

FC Cincinnati

Head coach Pat Noonan has got FC Cincinnati firing on all cylinders. Currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Orange and Blues are the team to beat at the moment. TQL Stadium is a tough place for any opposition to go, and they are probably the rightful favorites at this point.

If the team can stay healthy, and Luciano Acosta keeps banging in the goals, Cincinnati has a strong chance to lift the MLS Cup at the end of the season.

Los Angeles FC

Closely following Cincinnati in the betting are Los Angeles FC. LAFC currently sit in second in the Western Conference, however, they have a game in hand over St. Louis who sit above them on the same amount of points.

Captain Carlos Vela is among the top players in world soccer, and he is leading the line from the front. Between Vela and Denis Bouanga, the Black and Gold have one of the most potent attacks in MLS, and are our expert pick to win the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami CF

With their recent acquisition of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami immediately propelled themselves into the MLS Cup conversation. The days of people talking about their abysmal 2023 campaign seem behind them, and all focus at the club is now on the future.

It seems unlikely that Messi can single-handedly change the fortunes of the club, but players will want to play with him, which could lead to more big name signings. The crowd will also be abuzz with excitement and the team will be riding on the huge Messi wave. If you are a Messi truther, then this is the bet for you.

Why Choose MyBookie?

Here’s why you should consider MyBookie as one of your top options for sports betting: 18+ Welcome: Unlike most US sportsbooks, you can bet at 18.

Unlike most US sportsbooks, you can bet at 18. Big Bonus: Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus a $10 casino chip.

Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus a $10 casino chip. Crypto-friendly: MyBookie accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and more.

MyBookie accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and more. Multiple Payment Methods: Choose from traditional options like Mastercard and Visa or use P2P transfer.

Choose from traditional options like Mastercard and Visa or use P2P transfer. Competitive Odds : MyBookie‘s odds are among the best in the industry

: MyBookie‘s odds are among the best in the industry Sports Galore: Bet on NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, college sports, cricket, darts, Aussie rules, and basically any sport you can think of.

Bet on NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, college sports, cricket, darts, Aussie rules, and basically any sport you can think of. SGPs: Combine bets on the same game for bigger winnings.

Combine bets on the same game for bigger winnings. Live Betting: Bet in real-time as the game progresses.

Bet in real-time as the game progresses. Safe & Secure: Trust MyBookie for a safe betting experience.

Trust MyBookie for a safe betting experience. Customer Support: Help is just a click away with responsive customer service.

Help is just a click away with responsive customer service. Easy to Use: Simple, user-friendly platform perfect for both beginners and pros. Ready to start betting? Visit MyBookie today. Bet big, win big with MyBookie this MLS season.