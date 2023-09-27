NFL

MyBookie NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The MyBookie NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 4 action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL markets for the 2023 season as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII gets going.

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie NFL Week 4 Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

MyBookie NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Betting

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Week 4 action which kicks-off on Thursday Sept 28th as the Green Bay Packers go up against the red-hot Detroit Lions.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on NFL in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on NFL Week 4 straightaway.

Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bet
RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top