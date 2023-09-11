NFL

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | Claim $1000 Free Bet Bonus

Andy Newton
rsz buffalo bills v new england patriots

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will land you up to $1000 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of tonight’s big Monday night football action.

Bet On NFL With MyBookie

  1. Click to join with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie NFL Free Bet

RELATED: ChatGPT Predicts The New York Jets To Reign Triumphant Over The Buffalo Bills In Season Opener

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | 50% Deposit Bonus (up to $1000)

MyBookie is offering up to 1,000 in free bets for new players that sign up ahead of the new NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Betting

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Week 1 action which concludes on Monday night with the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

There are also many NFL existing customer offers to look out for at MyBookie, to keep players engaged with top bonuses long after joining.

How To Bet On NFL With MyBookie

After opening your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new NFL season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bet
Main Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on NFL in ANY US State
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

RELATED: Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
