The MyBookie NFL betting offer will land you up to $1000 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of tonight’s big Monday night football action.



Bet On NFL With MyBookie

Click to join with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets

RELATED: ChatGPT Predicts The New York Jets To Reign Triumphant Over The Buffalo Bills In Season Opener

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | 50% Deposit Bonus (up to $1000)

MyBookie is offering up to 1,000 in free bets for new players that sign up ahead of the new NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Betting

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Week 1 action which concludes on Monday night with the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

There are also many NFL existing customer offers to look out for at MyBookie, to keep players engaged with top bonuses long after joining.

How To Bet On NFL With MyBookie

After opening your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new NFL season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL at MyBookie:

Find the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL markets and make a selection

Place your NFL bet

Main Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on NFL in ANY US State

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

RELATED: Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory