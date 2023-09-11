The MyBookie NFL betting offer will land you up to $1000 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of tonight’s big Monday night football action.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Bet On NFL With MyBookie
- Click to join with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
RELATED: ChatGPT Predicts The New York Jets To Reign Triumphant Over The Buffalo Bills In Season Opener
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | 50% Deposit Bonus (up to $1000)
MyBookie is offering up to 1,000 in free bets for new players that sign up ahead of the new NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Betting
MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Week 1 action which concludes on Monday night with the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.
Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
There are also many NFL existing customer offers to look out for at MyBookie, to keep players engaged with top bonuses long after joining.
How To Bet On NFL With MyBookie
After opening your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new NFL season right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘NFL’ section
- Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
- Place your NFL bet
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Main Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on NFL in ANY US State
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
RELATED: Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US