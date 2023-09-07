American Football

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 1 action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL markets for the 2023/24 season as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII gets going.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie NFL Free Bet

RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII Exact Matchup: Can You Predict This Season’s Final Two Sides?

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Betting

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Week 1 action which kicks-off on Thursday Sept 7 as Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Detroit Lions to the Arrowhead Stadium – a venue the Chiefs have lost just once at to the Lions in their last seven.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on NFL in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On NFL With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new NFL season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bet
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
mahomes kelce
American Football

LATEST ChatGPT Predicts Chiefs To Kick Off Their Season With Narrow Victory Over Detroit

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 4 2023
Jared Goff
American Football
Chiefs vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks: Back Detroit To Cover The Spread & Jared Goff To Shine
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 5 2023

The first match of the NFL season is almost upon us, with the Detroit Lions travelling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City…

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 3
American Football
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Nova Scotia – Top 5 NS Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  14h

Place a bet on NFL 2023/24 in Nova Scotia by joining up with the top 5 NS sports betting sites showcased below that will also allow you to bet throughout…

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Delaware
American Football
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Newfoundland and Labrador – Top 5 NL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  14h
canada nfl image 1
American Football
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  14h
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: Claim $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 5 2023
Best Names in College Football
American Football
Best Names in College Football 2023: Key and Peele Sketch Brought to Life By Remarkable Collection of Players
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jul 21 2023
Arrow to top