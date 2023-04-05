Golf

MyBookie Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter

You can claim the MyBookie Masters betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the simple steps below.

$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On The Masters Golf With MyBookie

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Masters bets

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds: How To Get The Best Odds On Scheffler To Win The Masters

MyBookie Masters Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 Masters golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Augusta.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Masters

MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 Masters this week from Augusta.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 87th edition of the Masters – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Masters golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The Masters With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Masters straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Masters markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Masters bets
$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: How to Bet On The Masters in US | USA Sports Betting Sites

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Max Homa Golf
Golf

LATEST Jazz Sports Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta

Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
Collin Morikawa Golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Morikawa Boasts $7 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19min

Heading into Thursday’s first major championship of the year, all eyes are on The Masters. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of…

Rory McIlroy Career Record
Golf
Rory McIlroy Major Wins & Career Record: Four-Time Major Recipient Can Seal Career Slam at The Masters
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  48min

The Masters remains the only major Rory McIlroy has yet to conquer throughout his illustrious career, but his pre-tournament chatter has been brimming with confidence, in what he believes could…

Max Homa Golf
Golf
Max Homa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $5 Million Net Worth For The World No. 5
Author image Paul Kelly  •  54min
Golf
MyBookie Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta
Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
Tony Finau Golf
Golf
Tony Finau Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘Big Tone’ Surpassed $13 Million Net Worth Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
masters flag
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters Par 3 Contest in US | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top