You can claim the MyBookie Masters betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by following the simple steps below.



How To Bet On The Masters Golf With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Masters bets

MyBookie Masters Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up for the 2023 Masters golf this week. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Augusta.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Masters



MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the 2023 Masters this week from Augusta.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value golf betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets, hole-in-one, nationality market and much more.

Available to golf lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 87th edition of the Masters – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Masters golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The Masters With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Masters straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at MyBookie:

Find the ‘GOLF’ section

Click on the Masters markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 Masters bets

