Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight on Saturday, May 13, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest celebrity boxing fights of the year.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free KSI vs Fournier bets
KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
MyBookie KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘The Nightmare’ and Fournier.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight
MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight this weekend from the Wembley Arena, London, England.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.
Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the United Kingdom. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best KSI vs Joe Fournier odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘Boxing’ section
- Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and make a selection
- Place your KSI vs Joe Fournier bet
KSI Boxing Record: 'The Nightmare' Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories | Joe Fournier Boxing Record: 'Badass Billionaire' Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories
