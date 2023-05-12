Boxing

MyBookie KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: $1000 In KSI vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
image
image

Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight on Saturday, May 13, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest celebrity boxing fights of the year. Claim your MyBookie KSI vs Fournier betting offer below.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free KSI vs Fournier bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie KSI vs Fournier Free Bet

RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

MyBookie KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘The Nightmare’ and Fournier.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight this weekend from the Wembley Arena, London, England.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the United Kingdom. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best KSI vs Joe Fournier odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and make a selection
  • Place your KSI vs Joe Fournier bet
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories | Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
image
Boxing

LATEST BetNow KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $300 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets

Author image Joe Lyons  •  12min
image
Boxing
BetUS KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  28min

Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight in London, England this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members…

image
Boxing
EveryGame KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $750 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  35min

KSI and Joe Fournier battle it out this Saturday at the Wembley Arena, London, England in an undisputed cruiserweight clash. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away up to…

KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
Boxing
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Betting Offers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  47min
How To Bet On KSI To Beat Joe Fournier
Boxing
BetOnline KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier
Boxing
Will KSI Win The Fight Against Joe Fournier On Saturday Night?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?
Boxing
How Much Money Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Winner Make?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Arrow to top