You can claim the MyBookie Kentucky Derby free bets of up to $1,000 in horse racing betting offer by just following the simple steps below.



How To Bet On The Kentucky Derby With MyBookie

Register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Kentucky Derby bets

MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in Kentucky Derby free bets to new members that sign up for the big Churchill Downs race this weekend. Simply create an account, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the top horse racing action on Saturday.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Kentucky Derby



MyBookie offers horse racing fans the best odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby this weekend.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value horse racing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of markets that include the standard win betting, plus place and show, as well as trifecta and exacta options.

Available to horse racing lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Kentucky Derby odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Will we see trainer Todd Pletcher win his third Kentucky Derby? He’s got the likely favorite Forte, plus other big chances with Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

$1000 free bet to claim

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Kentucky Derby at MyBookie:

Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the Kentucky Derby markets and make a selection

Place your 2023 Kentucky Derby

