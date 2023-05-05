Horse Racing

MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing

Andy Newton
You can claim the MyBookie Kentucky Derby free bets of up to $1,000 in horse racing betting offer by just following the simple steps below.

How To Bet On The Kentucky Derby With MyBookie

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Kentucky Derby bets

MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in Kentucky Derby free bets to new members that sign up for the big Churchill Downs race this weekend. Simply create an account, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the top horse racing action on Saturday.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The 2023 Kentucky Derby

MyBookie offers horse racing fans the best odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby this weekend.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value horse racing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of markets that include the standard win betting, plus place and show, as well as trifecta and exacta options.

Available to horse racing lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby – as you can bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best 2023 Kentucky Derby odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Will we see trainer Todd Pletcher win his third Kentucky Derby? He’s got the likely favorite Forte, plus other big chances with Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Kentucky Derby at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the Kentucky Derby markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Kentucky Derby
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

