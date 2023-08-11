Betting

MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua

Ahead of this stellar Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card on Saturday, August 12, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Joshua vs Helenius free bets ahead of this late replacement heavyweight bout. Claim your MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius betting offer below.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Joshua vs Helenius bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Net Worth Hits $150 Million & Surpasses Lennox Lewis

MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster heavyweight clash between Anthony ‘AJ’ Joshua and Robert ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Joshua vs Helenius Betting

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius heavyweight fight this weekend from the O2 Arena, London, England.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight for the between Britain’s ‘AJ’ and ‘The Nordic Nightmare’. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Joshua vs Helenius odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Joshua vs Helenius With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing‘ section
  • Click on the Joshua vs Helenius markets and make a selection
  • Place your Joshua vs Helenius bet
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Boxing Record: ‘AJ’ Has 22 Knockouts In 25 Wins

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

