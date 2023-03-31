Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight on Saturday, April 1, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Joshua vs Franklin
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free Joshua vs Franklin bets
RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet
MyBookie Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the blockbuster card.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Joshua vs Franklin Fight
MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight this weekend from London, England.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.
Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the O2 Arena. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best Joshua vs Franklin odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on Joshua vs Franklin at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘Boxing’ section
- Click on the Joshua vs Franklin markets and make a selection
- Place your Joshua vs Franklin bet
ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million And Surpass Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List
