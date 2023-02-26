Boxing

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Fury To Win By KO/TKO at +325

Paul Kelly
MyBookie are offering some enhanced odds on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight. Back Tommy Fury to win the fight by KO/TKO at enhanced odds of +325 with MyBookie.

How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with MyBookie

  1. Open a MyBookie account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start to bet on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight
MyBookie Enhanced Odds Betting Offer For Tommy Fury To Win By KO/TKO

The offer from MyBookie on this huge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is certainly an appealing one.

The sportsbook are offering enhanced odds of +325 for Fury to win the fight via KO/TKO.

MyBookie’s ‘Fists Of Fury’ odds boost means that if Tommy Fury wins the fight before all eight rounds are complete, your bet will be paid out as a winner.

All the Englishman has to do is win the fight within the scheduled distance and your bet will be deemed a winner!

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a great mobile user experience and a welcome offer to match. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by clicking the link below. Then use your free betting offer to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Texas.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App or ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟 Stadium: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Odds: Jake Paul -160 | Tommy Fury +130

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2023 Odds

Tonight’s much-hyped big boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia is almost here and with the added war of words pre-fight over social media, there’s a lot for boxing betting fans to look forward to.

Not only will users be able to bet on the winner of the fight, but popular markets among boxing enthusiasts on MyBookie include method of victory, knockdown betting, round betting and a lot more.

Fight Odds with MyBookie

  • Jake Paul -160
  • Tommy Fury +130

All of the trash talking and mind games are now over. The fight is just hours away. Be sure to avail of the various Paul vs Fury betting offers with MyBookie – one of  the best US sports betting apps.

