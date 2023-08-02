Ahead of this stellar Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz pay-per-view card on Saturday, August 5, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Paul vs Diaz free bets ahead of this super-fight from Dallas, Texas. Claim your MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer below.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With MyBookie

Click to register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Paul vs Diaz bets

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster clash between ‘The Problem Child’ and the former popular UFC fighter.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Paul vs Diaz Betting

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz cruiserweight super-fight this weekend from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight between the UFC veteran and ‘The Problem Child’. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz at MyBookie:

Find the ‘Boxing‘ section

Click on the Paul vs Diaz markets and make a selection

Place your Paul vs Diaz bet

Other Content You May Like