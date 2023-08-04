Betting

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Ahead of this stellar Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz pay-per-view card on Saturday, August 5, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Paul vs Diaz free bets ahead of this super-fight from Dallas, Texas. Claim your MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer below.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Paul vs Diaz bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Paul vs Diaz Free Bet

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster clash between ‘The Problem Child’ and the former popular UFC fighter.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Paul vs Diaz Betting

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz cruiserweight super-fight this weekend from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to all boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting fight between the UFC veteran and ‘The Problem Child’. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the stacked Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing‘ section
  • Click on the Paul vs Diaz markets and make a selection
  • Place your Paul vs Diaz bet
RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
