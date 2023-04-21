Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday, April 22, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year. Claim your MyBookie Davis vs Garcia betting offer below.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With MyBookie

Click to register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free Davis vs Garcia bets

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Davis vs Garcia Fight

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the T-Mobile Arena. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Davis vs Garcia odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How to Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Davis vs Garcia at MyBookie:

Find the ‘Boxing’ section

Click on the Davis vs Garcia markets and make a selection

Place your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bet

Other Content You May Like