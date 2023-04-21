Betting

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
RyanGarciaGervontaDavis
RyanGarciaGervontaDavis

Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday, April 22, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year. Claim your MyBookie Davis vs Garcia betting offer below.

$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Davis vs Garcia bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Free Bet

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Davis vs Garcia Fight

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the T-Mobile Arena. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Davis vs Garcia odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Davis vs Garcia at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Davis vs Garcia markets and make a selection
  • Place your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bet
$1,000 in Free Bets for UFC 285 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Arkansas
Betting

LATEST BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  10min
imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
BetUS Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  24min

Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to…

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia 03092023 1
Betting
Everygame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  37min

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia battle it out this Saturday At the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada in a compelling catchweight clash. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away…

Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Alaska
Betting
BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  43min
16691475167744
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  19h
RyanGarciaGervontaDavis
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Kansas | KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
Arrow to top