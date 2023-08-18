The MyBookie college football betting offer will give you $1,000 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free college football bets
RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season
MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Week 0 of the NCAAF season. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For College Football Betting
MyBookie offers college football fans the best odds for the upcoming NCAAF Week 0 action which kicks off on Saturday with Notre Dame taking on Navy.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.
Available to all college football fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best college football odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new college football season right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on college football at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘NCAAF’ section
- Click on the college football markets and make a selection
- Place your college football bet
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
RELATED: How To Read College Football Betting Lines
Other Content You May Like
- USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Primed To Become Second Back-To-Back Heisman Trophy Winner
- College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips And Mock Draft
- Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US