The MyBookie college football betting offer will give you $1,000 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie

Click to register with MyBookie Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1,000 in free college football bets

MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Week 0 of the NCAAF season. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

Minimum $50 deposit required

50% bonus only applies to your first deposit

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For College Football Betting

MyBookie offers college football fans the best odds for the upcoming NCAAF Week 0 action which kicks off on Saturday with Notre Dame taking on Navy.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all college football fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best college football odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new college football season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on college football at MyBookie:

Find the ‘NCAAF’ section

Click on the college football markets and make a selection

Place your college football bet