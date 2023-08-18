College Football

MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In NCAAF Free Bets

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The MyBookie college football betting offer will give you $1,000 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free college football bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie College Football Free Bet

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Week 0 of the NCAAF season. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For College Football Betting

MyBookie offers college football fans the best odds for the upcoming NCAAF Week 0 action which kicks off on Saturday with Notre Dame taking on Navy.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all college football fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best college football odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On College Football With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the new college football season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on college football at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘NCAAF’ section
  • Click on the college football markets and make a selection
  • Place your college football bet
RELATED: How To Read College Football Betting Lines

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
