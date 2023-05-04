Betting

MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight on Saturday, May 6, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year. Claim your MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder betting offer below.

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Canelo vs Ryder bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘Canelo’ and ‘The Gorilla’.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Canelo vs Ryder Fight

MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight this weekend from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.

Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the Estadio Akron. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best Canelo vs Ryder odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Canelo vs Ryder at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Canelo vs Ryder markets and make a selection
  • Place your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder bet
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career EarningsSaul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
