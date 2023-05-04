Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight on Saturday, May 6, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year. Claim your MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder betting offer below.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With MyBookie
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free Canelo vs Ryder bets
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds
MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘Canelo’ and ‘The Gorilla’.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Canelo vs Ryder Fight
MyBookie offers boxing fans the best odds for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight this weekend from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors reduced juice on boxing betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for fight outcome, round betting, knockdown markets and method of victory to name but a few.
Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the Estadio Akron. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Along with the best Canelo vs Ryder odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With MyBookie
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on Canelo vs Ryder at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘Boxing’ section
- Click on the Canelo vs Ryder markets and make a selection
- Place your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder bet
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.