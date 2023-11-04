Betting

MyBookie Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 2 1

The MyBookie Breeders’ Cup 2023 betting offer will give you $1,000 in horse racing free bets for the upcoming Santa Anita Park action. These free bets are available to use on any Breeders’ Cup 2023 markets this weekend for the 40th running of the horse racing world championships.

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup 2023 With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free horse racing bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie Breeder’ Cup Betting Offer

MyBookie Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup this weekend. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the action at the Breeders’ Cup 2023 from Santa Anita Park, California.

With MyBookie also being based offshore, you can place your Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets with them in ANY US STATE.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000 to claim 50% deposit bonus
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a racing free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Breeders’ Cup 2023

MyBookie offers horse racing fans the best odds for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup 2023 action which kicks-off on Friday, November 3 with four races from Santa Anita Park. Saturday then sees the remaining nine Breeders’ Cup 2023 races take place, including the featured race – the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all horse racing fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best horse racing Breeders’ Cup 2023 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Arcangelo +250
  • Arabian Knight +375
  • White Abarrio +500
  • Ushba Tesoro +500
  • Saudi Crown +1000
  • Bright Future +1000
  • Derma Sotogake +1400
  • Zandon +1800
  • Proxy +2000
  • Dreamlike +3300
  • Clapton +5000
  • Senor Buscador +5000
  • Missed the Cut +10000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Key Reasons To Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on horse racing in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

