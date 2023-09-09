NFL

MyBookie Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 1

Andy Newton
Get your hands on the MyBookie bonus for NFL Sunday which will land you $1000 in free bets that you can then use for any of the 14 football games today.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Plus, it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as MyBookie will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

MyBookie Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $1000 In Free Bets (50% Deposit Bonus)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in NFL free bet bonuses to new members that sign up ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign with their 50% deposit welcome offer.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $1000 in free bets for the new NFL season.

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
Why Sign-Up With MyBookie For NFL Betting?

MyBookie is one of the best choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football offshore sportsbooks.

They have all the key NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with MyBookie from ANY state in the US.

MyBookie also has a very generous 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are many MyBookie NFL existing customer offers to look out for too, that will keep players interested in the best NFL offers long after sign-up.

These include getting a 50% reload bonus on future deposits, a VIP+ section and also being rewarded for referring any friends.

How To Bet On The NFL With MyBookie

Once you’ve joined up with MyBookie, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Head to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with MyBookie
  • Relax and enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with MyBookie

At MyBookie there’s a big range of more detailed bets too at MyBookie.

So, once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to hunt out.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example.

A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones.

These Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners.

Pluses To Bet With MyBookie

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Top $1000 welcome offer
  • Bet on NFL in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

NFL Week One Schedule (2023/24)

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions: Eagles, Vikings, and 49ers Among Consensus Picks

