MyBookie Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus: $1000 Free Bet with 50% Deposit Bonus

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
You can claim the MyBookie Black Friday sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 with their 50% deposit welcome offer. You can then use this Black Friday betting offer to place wagers on any of the top sporting events on their site and being based offshore this can also be done in ANY US State.

How To Claim The MyBookie Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus

  1. Register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets

MyBookie Black Friday Free Bet: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of Black Friday weekend. Simply create an account, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on any of the top sporting action this week.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For Black Friday Betting

MyBookie offers sports betting fans the best odds on all the top upcoming events including NFL, NBA, UFC and MLB.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the best value betting odds, giving fans access to the best odds for an array of markets.

Available to sports betting lovers in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on any of the Black Friday sporting action – as you can also bet in ANY US State. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

You don’t have to deposit the full $2000. Here are some deposit examples:

  • Deposit $2000 – Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $1000 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $300 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $50 free bet

Bet In ANY US State With MyBookie

With MyBookie situated offshore they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Therefore, if you live in a current banned betting area like Florida, Texas and California you can place bets with MyBookie safely and securely.

Why Bet with MyBookie?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • $1000 free bet to claim
  • Bet on ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Arrow to top