Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News mr rex grand national betting offers grand national free bet

Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

50 mins ago

on

Mr Rex Bonus

Claim the Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offer

With the Grand National just around the corner, many punters are eagerly looking for the best free bet bonuses. On this page, we’ll be letting you know about one of the better free bet bonuses – the Mr Rex Grand National bonus, worth £10.

How to Claim the Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to claim the Grand National betting offer from Mr Rex. Just follow the instructions below and it will soon be in your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Mr Rex using promo code 
  2. Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or greater
  3. You’ll then get £10 in Free Bets

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets

You can be sure that this bonus is a great one. We’ve double checked the terms and conditions for you and you can see the main points below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Those depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap not eligible
  • Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or higher
  • Free bet must be used at odds of 4/5 or higher

Mr Rex Grand National Betting

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, 9th April and, as with every year, the betting will be fast and furious. Huge numbers of people will head to the bookies to place their bets, and even more will back horses online.

Unlike in many other years, there’s no clear favourite for the 2022 Grand National. The fact that the race looks like being so close is fantastic for spectators, and also means that all horses have decent odds – you won’t find any short odds this year.

If you’re looking to bet on the Grand National this year, you should definitely claim a free bet bonus – such as the fantastic £10 Grand National bonus being offered by Mr Rex.

Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, there are no other Grand National betting offers available at Mr Rex. However, this shouldn’t stop you from claiming the bonus offer. Just use the bonus and then head over to another sportsbook we recommend and claim their bonus after! After all, there’s nothing stopping you from signing up with multiple sportsbooks ahead of this year’s Grand National!

Mr Rex review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

We know that the Mr Rex Grand National betting offer isn’t the largest around, but you should still definitely claim this bonus. After all, this could be the £10 free bet that wins you thousands on the Grand National, so why would you turn it down?

To claim the Mr Rex Grand National free bet, simply head over to the sportsbook today using a link on this page, and then sign up. You’ll then just need to make a qualifying bet, after which the free bet will be placed into your account.

More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Mr Mega Bonus
Betting
Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet
Claim the Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offer The Grand National is the biggest race of the horse racing calendar and a...
19 mins ago
Mr Rex Bonus
Betting
Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet
Claim the Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offer With the Grand National just around the corner, many punters are eagerly...
50 mins ago
premier league darts - peter wright
Betting
Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer | £20 Darts Free Bets
Claim the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer With the Premier League Darts Night 8 getting underway...
54 mins ago
premier league darts - gary anderson
Betting
Top Five Premier League Darts Night 8 Sign Up Offers | Darts Free Bets
It’s time for Night 8 of the Premier League Darts and we have the best betting offers and darts free bets...
58 mins ago
888sport Bonus
Betting
888Sport 2022 Scottish Grand National Offers | £30 Scottish National Free Bet
Claim the 888Sport Scottish Grand National Betting Offer Another huge day on the horse racing front this Saturday as Ayr...
1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 at 10.52.58
Betting
Bet UK Manchester United vs Leicester Betting Offer: £30 Free Bet For Premier League clash
Claim the Bet UK Manchester United vs Leicester Betting offer The Premier League returns after the international break...
1 hour ago
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens