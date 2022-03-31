Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet

With the Grand National just around the corner, many punters are eagerly looking for the best free bet bonuses. On this page, we’ll be letting you know about one of the better free bet bonuses – the Mr Rex Grand National bonus, worth £10.

How to Claim the Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to claim the Grand National betting offer from Mr Rex. Just follow the instructions below and it will soon be in your account.

Click here to sign up to Mr Rex using promo code Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or greater You’ll then get £10 in Free Bets

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets

You can be sure that this bonus is a great one. We’ve double checked the terms and conditions for you and you can see the main points below.

No promo code needed

Those depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap not eligible

Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or higher

Free bet must be used at odds of 4/5 or higher

Mr Rex Grand National Betting

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, 9th April and, as with every year, the betting will be fast and furious. Huge numbers of people will head to the bookies to place their bets, and even more will back horses online.

Unlike in many other years, there’s no clear favourite for the 2022 Grand National. The fact that the race looks like being so close is fantastic for spectators, and also means that all horses have decent odds – you won’t find any short odds this year.

If you’re looking to bet on the Grand National this year, you should definitely claim a free bet bonus – such as the fantastic £10 Grand National bonus being offered by Mr Rex.

Mr Rex Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, there are no other Grand National betting offers available at Mr Rex. However, this shouldn’t stop you from claiming the bonus offer. Just use the bonus and then head over to another sportsbook we recommend and claim their bonus after! After all, there’s nothing stopping you from signing up with multiple sportsbooks ahead of this year’s Grand National!

Mr Rex review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

We know that the Mr Rex Grand National betting offer isn’t the largest around, but you should still definitely claim this bonus. After all, this could be the £10 free bet that wins you thousands on the Grand National, so why would you turn it down?

To claim the Mr Rex Grand National free bet, simply head over to the sportsbook today using a link on this page, and then sign up. You’ll then just need to make a qualifying bet, after which the free bet will be placed into your account.

More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets